400 S Fortune Way

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 bath Executive home offers large great room, with fireplace open to kitchen featuring Cherry cabinets and stainless appliances. Kitchen has granite countertops. Home offers large sep dining room could seat 12 people. The large master bedroom on the main floor and offers large walk in closet plus whirlpool tub, sep shower his and her vanities beautiful trey ceiling . Home has sep office wired for internet. There is a sep bedroom on the main floor plus 2 more bedrooms and huge bonus room upstairs.The private back yard and sun room overlook