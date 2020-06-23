All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, GA
400 S Fortune Way
Last updated January 20 2020 at 11:08 PM

400 S Fortune Way

400 South Fortune Way · No Longer Available
Location

400 South Fortune Way, Dallas, GA 30157

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 bath Executive home offers large great room, with fireplace open to kitchen featuring Cherry cabinets and stainless appliances. Kitchen has granite countertops. Home offers large sep dining room could seat 12 people. The large master bedroom on the main floor and offers large walk in closet plus whirlpool tub, sep shower his and her vanities beautiful trey ceiling . Home has sep office wired for internet. There is a sep bedroom on the main floor plus 2 more bedrooms and huge bonus room upstairs.The private back yard and sun room overlook

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 S Fortune Way have any available units?
400 S Fortune Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 S Fortune Way have?
Some of 400 S Fortune Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 S Fortune Way currently offering any rent specials?
400 S Fortune Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 S Fortune Way pet-friendly?
No, 400 S Fortune Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 400 S Fortune Way offer parking?
Yes, 400 S Fortune Way offers parking.
Does 400 S Fortune Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 S Fortune Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 S Fortune Way have a pool?
Yes, 400 S Fortune Way has a pool.
Does 400 S Fortune Way have accessible units?
No, 400 S Fortune Way does not have accessible units.
Does 400 S Fortune Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 S Fortune Way has units with dishwashers.
