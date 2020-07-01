235 Silver Ridge Drive

Move in ready RANCH in Village at Silver Ridge - Property Id: 197790
Move in ready ranch in family neighborhood! Open kitchen overlooks oversized living room! Spacious master suite and secondary bedrooms! Close to Paulding Hospital and Hiram shopping and dining! Single car garage and small yard ales for easy maintenance! Credit and background checks for any applicants over 18 years old. Absolutely no pets and no smoking! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197790 Property Id 197790
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
