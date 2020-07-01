All apartments in Dallas
235 Silver Ridge Drive
235 Silver Ridge Drive

235 Silver Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

235 Silver Ridge Drive, Dallas, GA 30157

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready RANCH in Village at Silver Ridge - Property Id: 197790

Move in ready ranch in family neighborhood! Open kitchen overlooks oversized living room! Spacious master suite and secondary bedrooms! Close to Paulding Hospital and Hiram shopping and dining! Single car garage and small yard ales for easy maintenance! Credit and background checks for any applicants over 18 years old. Absolutely no pets and no smoking!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197790
Property Id 197790

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5474737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Silver Ridge Drive have any available units?
235 Silver Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 Silver Ridge Drive have?
Some of 235 Silver Ridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Silver Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
235 Silver Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Silver Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 235 Silver Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 235 Silver Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 235 Silver Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 235 Silver Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Silver Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Silver Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 235 Silver Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 235 Silver Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 235 Silver Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Silver Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 Silver Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

