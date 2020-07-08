212 Depot Lane

Amenities
Great Location off 278 $500 1st Month - Property Id: 153356
Perfect family home in a cozy neighborhood convenient to shopping, restaurants and major roadways. Located near new Paulding hospital and County courthouse. Split foyer plan offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs while downstairs offers privacy of bedroom, bonus room and a full bath. This plan is also great for a home office. Nice back porch, level yard and fireplace are many of the features of this home. All occupants over 18 must apply and have credit/background check. NO PETS, NO SMOKING allowed at this home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153356p
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5131116)