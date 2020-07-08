All apartments in Dallas
Last updated December 1 2019

212 Depot Lane

212 Depot Lane · No Longer Available
Location

212 Depot Lane, Dallas, GA 30157

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great Location off 278 $500 1st Month - Property Id: 153356

Perfect family home in a cozy neighborhood convenient to shopping, restaurants and major roadways. Located near new Paulding hospital and County courthouse. Split foyer plan offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs while downstairs offers privacy of bedroom, bonus room and a full bath. This plan is also great for a home office. Nice back porch, level yard and fireplace are many of the features of this home. All occupants over 18 must apply and have credit/background check. NO PETS, NO SMOKING allowed at this home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153356p
Property Id 153356

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5131116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Depot Lane have any available units?
212 Depot Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 Depot Lane have?
Some of 212 Depot Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Depot Lane currently offering any rent specials?
212 Depot Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Depot Lane pet-friendly?
No, 212 Depot Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 212 Depot Lane offer parking?
No, 212 Depot Lane does not offer parking.
Does 212 Depot Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Depot Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Depot Lane have a pool?
No, 212 Depot Lane does not have a pool.
Does 212 Depot Lane have accessible units?
No, 212 Depot Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Depot Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Depot Lane has units with dishwashers.

