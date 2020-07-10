All apartments in Dallas
200 St Charles Ave
200 St Charles Ave

200 St Charles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

200 St Charles Avenue, Dallas, GA 30157

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 St Charles Ave have any available units?
200 St Charles Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 St Charles Ave have?
Some of 200 St Charles Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 St Charles Ave currently offering any rent specials?
200 St Charles Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 St Charles Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 St Charles Ave is pet friendly.
Does 200 St Charles Ave offer parking?
No, 200 St Charles Ave does not offer parking.
Does 200 St Charles Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 St Charles Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 St Charles Ave have a pool?
No, 200 St Charles Ave does not have a pool.
Does 200 St Charles Ave have accessible units?
No, 200 St Charles Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 200 St Charles Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 St Charles Ave has units with dishwashers.

