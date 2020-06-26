All apartments in Dallas
124 Silver Fox Tr
124 Silver Fox Tr

124 Silver Fox Trl · No Longer Available
Location

124 Silver Fox Trl, Dallas, GA 30157

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Silver Fox Tr have any available units?
124 Silver Fox Tr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 Silver Fox Tr have?
Some of 124 Silver Fox Tr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Silver Fox Tr currently offering any rent specials?
124 Silver Fox Tr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Silver Fox Tr pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Silver Fox Tr is pet friendly.
Does 124 Silver Fox Tr offer parking?
Yes, 124 Silver Fox Tr offers parking.
Does 124 Silver Fox Tr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Silver Fox Tr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Silver Fox Tr have a pool?
No, 124 Silver Fox Tr does not have a pool.
Does 124 Silver Fox Tr have accessible units?
No, 124 Silver Fox Tr does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Silver Fox Tr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Silver Fox Tr has units with dishwashers.
