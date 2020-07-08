All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

111 Omega Ct

111 Omega Court · No Longer Available
Location

111 Omega Court, Dallas, GA 30157

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
MOVE IN READY home in beautiful exclusive Vista Lakes Community -New Carpet, Paint, Flooring- Home only 4 years old. Large spacious kitchen with granite-like counter tops opens to hardwood flooring in living room and dinning area. 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs ,4th bedroom/den downstairs is perfect for a private teen/in law suite. Great culdesac lot with exciting neighborhood amenities including a clubhouse, pool, tennis, playgrounds, a breathtaking lake with walking trails. Located 15 minutes from shopping, hospital, etc. NO SMOKING, Small Pets will be considered. Please use showing time for scheduling. Apply for lease at $50 for application fee per adult 18 and over.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Omega Ct have any available units?
111 Omega Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 Omega Ct have?
Some of 111 Omega Ct's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Omega Ct currently offering any rent specials?
111 Omega Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Omega Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Omega Ct is pet friendly.
Does 111 Omega Ct offer parking?
Yes, 111 Omega Ct offers parking.
Does 111 Omega Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Omega Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Omega Ct have a pool?
Yes, 111 Omega Ct has a pool.
Does 111 Omega Ct have accessible units?
No, 111 Omega Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Omega Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Omega Ct has units with dishwashers.

