111 Omega Ct

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

MOVE IN READY home in beautiful exclusive Vista Lakes Community -New Carpet, Paint, Flooring- Home only 4 years old. Large spacious kitchen with granite-like counter tops opens to hardwood flooring in living room and dinning area. 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs ,4th bedroom/den downstairs is perfect for a private teen/in law suite. Great culdesac lot with exciting neighborhood amenities including a clubhouse, pool, tennis, playgrounds, a breathtaking lake with walking trails. Located 15 minutes from shopping, hospital, etc. NO SMOKING, Small Pets will be considered. Please use showing time for scheduling. Apply for lease at $50 for application fee per adult 18 and over.