111 Omega Ct

Amenities
MOVE IN READY home in beautiful exclusive Vista Lakes Community -New Carpet, Paint, Flooring- Home only 4 years old. Large spacious kitchen with granite-like counter tops opens to hardwood flooring in living room and dinning area. 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs ,4th bedroom/den downstairs is perfect for a private teen/in law suite. Great culdesac lot with exciting neighborhood amenities including a clubhouse, pool, tennis, playgrounds, a breathtaking lake with walking trails. Located 15 minutes from shopping, hospital, etc. NO SMOKING, Small Pets will be considered. Please use showing time for scheduling. Apply for lease at $50 for application fee per adult 18 and over.