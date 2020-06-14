Apartment List
GA
cumming
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

78 Apartments for rent in Cumming, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cumming renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1235 sqft
The Falls at Forsyth is not only your home but a relaxing retreat where you can unwind while sipping on a glass of wine from your private balcony while feeling like you are on a vacation every day.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
20 Units Available
Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1467 sqft
This pet-friendly community includes a game room, tennis court, fire pit and a variety of other amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Adjacent to Windermere Park.
Results within 1 mile of Cumming

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1990 Walking Horse Trail
1990 Walking Horse Trl, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
2934 sqft
Welcome to this spacious 5 bedroom 3 full bath home features a largemaster & vaulted sitting room, formal living, formal dining and family room.Guest suite on main. Gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, tile backsplashperfect for entertaining.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3240 Ridgefair Drive
3240 Ridgefair Drive, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2011 sqft
Completely renovated home waiting for you! Hardwood floors throughout the whole house. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and subway tile backsplash. Huge farmhouse sink. Freshly painted interiors. Brand new roof.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1950 Buford Dam Road
1950 Buford Dam Road, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2090 sqft
Executive living in this huge end-unit townhome. Quality features abound. Custom Built ins. Covered balcony - beautiful, relaxing, and private views. Two story Great Room, open to Kitchen w/ granite & quality appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Cumming

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3065 Carrick Rd
3065 Carrick Road, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2743 sqft
Whitfield Subdivision in Denmark High School District! - Great location for your active Lifestyle! Just minutes to Fowler Park, the Big Creek Greenway, Vickery Village, the Forsyth YMCA, the Collection & more! Hardwood flooring throughout the entire

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5755 Rialto Way
5755 Rialto Way, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2997 sqft
Forsyth School District with bdrm on main level in Swim/Tennis Community? - Availability: COMING SOON! Ready for showing on June 12, 2020 Elegant spacious house in Bridgetowne Subdivision! 5 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom with a beautiful open floor plan!

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
3105 Deercrest Court
3105 Deercrest Ct, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2331 sqft
Top Rated schools ,minutes from 400,swim/tennis community.A hard-to-find outstanding END UNIT, House features Master on Main, Roommate or in-law plan and 3 good size rooms on second level.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4845 Roseman trail
4845 Roseman Trail, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2474 sqft
Gorgeous Craftsman, Has every possible upgrade, Coffered ceiling, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors,tiled bathrooms, Oil rubbed bronze lights and faucets, All bedrooms has ceiling fans, upgraded pad/carpeting, Rich dark

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1155 Settles Rd
1155 Settles Road, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
4505 sqft
This custom estate home has it all! Approx 4500 SF Open Plan & Updates Galore! Modern Kitchen, Master on Main w/ HUGE Bath; New Spa shower w/ Luxury Water Feature, Hardwood floors, fresh paint & tons of Natural light.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1790 Vinery Ave
1790 Vinery Ave, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2388 sqft
One step entry to this well maintained home. Master on main adjoins master bath w/large walk-in shower,double vanity, and closet w/custom closet system. Granite and stainless in kitchen includes refrigerator.

1 of 95

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4514 Matt Hwy
4514 Matt Highway, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3016 sqft
PRIVATE & SECLUDED 9.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
6060 Falls Landing Drive
6060 Falls Landing Drive, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2128 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom House in Cumming w/ 2 Living Rooms; Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, Island, Maple Cabinets & Tile Backsplash, and Beautiful Fireside Living / Dining / Breakfast on Main Level; Huge Master, 3 Good Size Secondary Bedrooms, AND a

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5145 Oak Hill Terrace
5145 Oak Hill Terrace, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2314 sqft
4 Bedrooms Home w/ Fenced Backyard in Swimming / Tennis Neighborhood; Wood Floors in Foyer / Kitchen / Breakfast Area; Kitchen Has SS Appliances, Tile Backsplash, Breakfast Bar & View To Fireside Family Room; Main Floor Bonus Room Has Wall Of

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4795 Haysboro Way
4795 Haysboro Way, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2819 sqft
NEWer 4 Bedrooms HOME in Forsyth; Open Floor Plan features elegant Gourmet kitchen with Granite Counter tops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Hardwood floor in Foyer, Kitchen, Breakfast, Open Great Room and Dining Room. Trey Ceilings on Dining Room.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5360 Mirror Lake Drive
5360 Mirror Lake Dr, Forsyth County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,495
3900 sqft
Gorgeous 6 BR, 4 BA home in N. Forsyth Whisper Point swim neighborhood.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
6252 Creekstone Path
6252 Cornerstone Path, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2955 sqft
Immaculately maintained, Renovated, Gorgeous 5 Bedroom/4 Bathroom Executive Rental in the Amazing Community of Windermere! 2 Story Foyer; 5 inch Dark Hardwood Floors; Fresh Paint Throughout; Bedroom and Full Bath on Main Level and a Kitchen that

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
5321 Sherwood Way
5321 Sherwood Way, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1914 sqft
Stunning Townhome with Open Floor Plan, Lots of Storage, Amenities Galore, Excellent School District and a Fantastic Location!! This gorgeous home includes hardwoods throughout main, tons of storage, large kitchen and living room and spacious

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2065 Manor View
2065 Manor View, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3072 sqft
Most Popular Floor Plan with Two-Story Family Room! Hardwood Floor, Granite Counter Top. Huge Breakfast Island, Huge Kitchen with a lot of cabinets. Frameless Shower door with tiles, granite vanities, separate his/hers.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
425 Fairpointe Place
425 Fairpointe Place, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1776 sqft
Hard to find mast on Main w/ Huge Private Fenced in Backyard!!!! Spacious kitchen has plenty of Natural cabinetry, gas stove, built - in mircrovwave and breakfast area. Vaulted great w/ fireplace, separate dinning. Hardwood flooring.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4825 Nantucket Trace
4825 Nantucket Trce, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,845
3142 sqft
Welcome to this stunning home in quiet yet friendly neighborhood. This lotlies on large cul-de-sac. This 3 sided brick home is fully updated with agourmet kitchen featuring SS appliances and a double oven.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4560 Upland Court
4560 Upland Court, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3600 sqft
Welcome to this lovely home in quiet yet friendly neighborhood with privatecul-de-sac site. Chef's island kitchen opens to sunny breakfast room andgreat rm.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5101 Sherwood Way
5101 Sherwood Way, Forsyth County, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1878 sqft
MOVE IN READY 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom end unit town-home in sought after community, near the green-way, Fowler Park, shopping and 400.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5610 Sterling Court
5610 Sterling Court, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1806 sqft
Much sought after and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 2 1/2 bath single family house with open floor plan, meticulous maintained, in a great neighborhood with resort styled pool, fitness center, club house, playground and huge open green space! New
City Guide for Cumming, GA

What's that smell? Although Cumming first prospered by mining gold in the early part of the 19th century, its big success as well as the state's prosperity resulted from the sale of the Vidalia onion. Selling for a whopping $3.50 per bag during the 30s, farmers in Cumming and Georgia really did strike gold.

The seat of Forsyth county, Cumming, Georgia is a city that comprises a land area of 5.9 square miles. The city initially made its fortune by mining gold. Don't run off looking for gold in the area, though, or it'll be fool's gold you find! Unfortunately, the days of finding a shiny gold nugget are long gone. About 700 people take up each square mile of land in this warm yet laid-back city. So, needless to say, people like to congregate in this Georgia community. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Cumming, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cumming renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

