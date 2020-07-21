Amenities

321 Pete Davis Rd Available 09/06/19 NEWNAN- 321 Pete Davis Road 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - **TENANT OCCUPIED MUST APPLY TO SEE**



Three Bedroom, Two Bath located in Newnan off Franklin Highway at 321 Pete Davis Road. This home includes Stove and Dishwasher. Has Washer and Dryer hook ups. New flooring throughout the home. New Central Heat and Air system installed. This home will not last get your application and deposit in today!



Pet deposit and Pet Rent Required



We do not accept the following dog breeds or any mix of them:

Pit Bulls & Staffordshire Terriers

Doberman Pinschers

Rottweilers

German Shepherds

Chows

Great Danes

Presa Canarios

Akitas

Alaskan Malamutes

Siberian Huskies

Wolf-hybrids



To qualify:

How to Qualify:

1. Make 3x's the amount of rent monthly



2. Have rental history (if not doesn't mean you aren't qualified we may require a higher deposit)



3. Have proof of income



4. Be ready to move within a two week time frame we will only hold a house for 2 weeks with deposit and approved App



5. We do not check credit



6. 35 dollar app fee is non refundable but covers all parties that will be on the same lease



We do not accept section 8



