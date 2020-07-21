All apartments in Coweta County
Find more places like 321 Pete Davis Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coweta County, GA
/
321 Pete Davis Rd
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

321 Pete Davis Rd

321 Pete Davis Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

321 Pete Davis Road, Coweta County, GA 30263

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
321 Pete Davis Rd Available 09/06/19 NEWNAN- 321 Pete Davis Road 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - **TENANT OCCUPIED MUST APPLY TO SEE**

Three Bedroom, Two Bath located in Newnan off Franklin Highway at 321 Pete Davis Road. This home includes Stove and Dishwasher. Has Washer and Dryer hook ups. New flooring throughout the home. New Central Heat and Air system installed. This home will not last get your application and deposit in today!

Pet deposit and Pet Rent Required

We do not accept the following dog breeds or any mix of them:
Pit Bulls & Staffordshire Terriers
Doberman Pinschers
Rottweilers
German Shepherds
Chows
Great Danes
Presa Canarios
Akitas
Alaskan Malamutes
Siberian Huskies
Wolf-hybrids

To qualify:
How to Qualify:
1. Make 3x's the amount of rent monthly

2. Have rental history (if not doesn't mean you aren't qualified we may require a higher deposit)

3. Have proof of income

4. Be ready to move within a two week time frame we will only hold a house for 2 weeks with deposit and approved App

5. We do not check credit

6. 35 dollar app fee is non refundable but covers all parties that will be on the same lease

We do not accept section 8

(RLNE3003557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Pete Davis Rd have any available units?
321 Pete Davis Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coweta County, GA.
What amenities does 321 Pete Davis Rd have?
Some of 321 Pete Davis Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Pete Davis Rd currently offering any rent specials?
321 Pete Davis Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Pete Davis Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 Pete Davis Rd is pet friendly.
Does 321 Pete Davis Rd offer parking?
No, 321 Pete Davis Rd does not offer parking.
Does 321 Pete Davis Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Pete Davis Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Pete Davis Rd have a pool?
No, 321 Pete Davis Rd does not have a pool.
Does 321 Pete Davis Rd have accessible units?
No, 321 Pete Davis Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Pete Davis Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 Pete Davis Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Pete Davis Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 321 Pete Davis Rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd
Newnan, GA 30265
60 Jane Lane
60 Jane Ln
Newnan, GA 30263
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N
Newnan, GA 30265
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy
Newnan, GA 30263
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl
Newnan, GA 30263
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way
Newnan, GA 30265

Similar Pages

Coweta County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAColumbus, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAAuburn, ALCanton, GANorcross, GAPeachtree City, GAFayetteville, GATyrone, GAFairburn, GAUnion City, GACarrollton, GA
Riverdale, GALaGrange, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAForest Park, GAJonesboro, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAGriffin, GAVilla Rica, GADouglasville, GAHampton, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn UniversityClark Atlanta University
Columbus State UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange College