300 Northcrest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance media room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

This beautiful home is in the White Oak Subdivision and is located in the heart of Newnan. The 7 bedroom, 4 bath home has a total of 5,143 sq ft and a Master on main. The home has a spacious kitchen with an island, a dining room, family room and living room. The basement has a media room and theater and the backyard has a large deck with seating. Don't miss this gem.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.