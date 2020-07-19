All apartments in Coweta County
Coweta County, GA
300 Northcrest Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

300 Northcrest Drive

300 Northcrest · No Longer Available
Location

300 Northcrest, Coweta County, GA 30265

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
This beautiful home is in the White Oak Subdivision and is located in the heart of Newnan. The 7 bedroom, 4 bath home has a total of 5,143 sq ft and a Master on main. The home has a spacious kitchen with an island, a dining room, family room and living room. The basement has a media room and theater and the backyard has a large deck with seating. Don't miss this gem.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Northcrest Drive have any available units?
300 Northcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coweta County, GA.
What amenities does 300 Northcrest Drive have?
Some of 300 Northcrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Northcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
300 Northcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Northcrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Northcrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 300 Northcrest Drive offer parking?
No, 300 Northcrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 300 Northcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Northcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Northcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 300 Northcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 300 Northcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 300 Northcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Northcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Northcrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Northcrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Northcrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
