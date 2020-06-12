/
3 bedroom apartments
43 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Covington, GA
5179 Tew Lane Southwest
5179 Tew Lane Southwest, Covington, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1715 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
7109 Greenway Cove - 7109 Greenway Cove
7109 Greenway Cove Southwest, Covington, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
Brick Home Located on large corner lot - This 3 bedroom / 1 bath home is located on a corner lot in Green Acres Subdivision. Home has nice size bedrooms and good size eat in kitchen. Has separate laundry room and storage area off carport.
6374 Avery Street Southwest
6374 Avery Street Southwest, Covington, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.
9181 Scarlett Drive Southwest
9181 Scarlett Drive Southwest, Covington, GA
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
6337 Avery Street Southwest
6337 Avery Street Southwest, Covington, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1428 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
8198 Highland
8198 Highland Dr SW, Covington, GA
Seller is requiring the following: 1st month (prorated) Last Month Rent: $1650 Deposit:$1650 Application fee: $25 per each adult 18 years and older
6113 Lynxs Circle SW
6113 Lynxs Circle Southwest, Covington, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1953 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Covington. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
6255 Green Acres Drive SW
6255 Green Acres Drive Southwest, Covington, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1296 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Covington, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home.
Results within 1 mile of Covington
350 Orchard Ln
350 Orchard Lane, Newton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,531
1830 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
65 Knollwood Place
65 Knollwood Place, Newton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1539 sqft
Covington Georgia Home in Great Location Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
210 Railside Drive
210 Railside Drive, Newton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1556 sqft
Beautiful Home with Spacious Master Suite Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
10135 Starr Street Southwest
10135 Starr Street Southwest, Newton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1678 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Covington
35 Olivia Way
35 Olivia Way, Newton County, GA
Available soon and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
2815 Club Forest Drive SE
2815 Club Forest Drive Southeast, Newton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1751 sqft
Spacious Ranch Style Home with large sunroom Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,751 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
65 Manderly Way
65 Manderly Way, Newton County, GA
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS ** With the Dream America Program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000.
305 Meadowridge Dr
305 Meadowridge Drive, Newton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in beautiful Covington Ga has an open feel to it. The kitchen is open to the great room with fireplace. Great for entertaining. The patio is convenient to the kitchen for grilling and relaxing.
40 Randy Trace
40 Randy Trace, Newton County, GA
This fresh newly built home in the Ashley Meadows subdivision has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
50 Randy Trace
50 Randy Trace, Newton County, GA
This fresh newly built home in the Ashley Meadows subdivision has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
75 Lewis Lane
75 Lewis Lane, Newton County, GA
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in.
390 East Country Woods Drive
390 East Country Woods Drive, Newton County, GA
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in.
30 Michelle Way
30 Michelle Way, Newton County, GA
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
50 Betty Ann Lane
50 Betty Ann Lane, Newton County, GA
Beautiful house in Covington! - Beautifully maintained home! Still shows like a new home! Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level and 1 bedroom and 1 bath on the lower level.
70 Tamalynn Trail
70 Tamalynn Trl, Newton County, GA
This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and loads of upgrades.
40 Shenandoah Drive
40 Shenandoah Drive, Newton County, GA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,248 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
