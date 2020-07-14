9105 Griffin Lane SW.

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Covington, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities** Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Tenant/applicant to rely on their own investigations as to the property's condition and what amenities are offered within the community.