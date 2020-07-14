All apartments in Covington
9105 Griffin Lane SW.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

9105 Griffin Lane SW

9105 Griffin Lane Southwest · (678) 218-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9105 Griffin Lane Southwest, Covington, GA 30014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1056 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Covington, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities** Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Tenant/applicant to rely on their own investigations as to the property's condition and what amenities are offered within the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

