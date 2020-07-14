All apartments in Covington
6118 Avery Street Southwest
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 PM

6118 Avery Street Southwest

6118 Avery Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

6118 Avery Street Southwest, Covington, GA 30014

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2-story, 3 bed, 2-1/2 bath home.The exterior features Hardi plank siding with brick accents, 30-yr architectural shingles and sidewalk community. The interior is highlighted by woodgrain luxury vinyl plank flooring on entire main level, upstairs hall, laundry and all baths. The home features designer paint color, stainless appliance package including freezer top refrigerator & microwave hood vent. Granite countertops in kitchen and all baths.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6118 Avery Street Southwest have any available units?
6118 Avery Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covington, GA.
What amenities does 6118 Avery Street Southwest have?
Some of 6118 Avery Street Southwest's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6118 Avery Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
6118 Avery Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6118 Avery Street Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 6118 Avery Street Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covington.
Does 6118 Avery Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 6118 Avery Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 6118 Avery Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6118 Avery Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6118 Avery Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 6118 Avery Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 6118 Avery Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 6118 Avery Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 6118 Avery Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 6118 Avery Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6118 Avery Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 6118 Avery Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
