Conyers, GA
655 Hunting Creek Ln
Last updated January 14 2020

655 Hunting Creek Ln

655 Hunting Creek Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

655 Hunting Creek Lane Southeast, Conyers, GA 30013

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 / 2.5 bath Town House in Conyers - Spacious 2 bed 2.5 bath town home in convenient location close to shopping and interstate. Living room features fireplace with built-in bookcases! Spacious eat in kitchen with patio access. Backyard has storage closet and is fenced in!! Upstairs features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths! Call today this one will not last!

Serious Inquiries ONLY!!!
Applications may be submitted online after viewing ONLY!
Check out all our vacancies at hmypropertymanagement.com.

**UNIT MUST BE TOURED BEFORE SUBMITTING AN APPLICATION**

$40 Non-refundable Application Fee for anyone 18 years or older living on the property.
Approvals will be based on rental background.
$250 Nonrefundable pet fee

(RLNE4861929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 655 Hunting Creek Ln have any available units?
655 Hunting Creek Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
Is 655 Hunting Creek Ln currently offering any rent specials?
655 Hunting Creek Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 Hunting Creek Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 655 Hunting Creek Ln is pet friendly.
Does 655 Hunting Creek Ln offer parking?
No, 655 Hunting Creek Ln does not offer parking.
Does 655 Hunting Creek Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 655 Hunting Creek Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 Hunting Creek Ln have a pool?
No, 655 Hunting Creek Ln does not have a pool.
Does 655 Hunting Creek Ln have accessible units?
No, 655 Hunting Creek Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 655 Hunting Creek Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 655 Hunting Creek Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 655 Hunting Creek Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 655 Hunting Creek Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
