655 Hunting Creek Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 / 2.5 bath Town House in Conyers - Spacious 2 bed 2.5 bath town home in convenient location close to shopping and interstate. Living room features fireplace with built-in bookcases! Spacious eat in kitchen with patio access. Backyard has storage closet and is fenced in!! Upstairs features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths! Call today this one will not last!



Serious Inquiries ONLY!!!

Applications may be submitted online after viewing ONLY!

Check out all our vacancies at hmypropertymanagement.com.



**UNIT MUST BE TOURED BEFORE SUBMITTING AN APPLICATION**



$40 Non-refundable Application Fee for anyone 18 years or older living on the property.

Approvals will be based on rental background.

$250 Nonrefundable pet fee



(RLNE4861929)