563 Fawn Court SE

Amenities

dishwasher fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities

Introducing 563 Fawn Ct. 4 bedroom 3 FULL BATH split foyer home. Lower level features Bedroom and Full bath would make an ideal owners suite. Upstairs features 3 additional bedrooms and 2 baths.



Application Requirements:



All residents 18 and older must submit their own application.

Credit score of 500 or greater to be considered.

Any eviction filings, bankruptcies, foreclosures, or landlord debt may lead to the denial of an application or an increased Security Deposit.

Must have good rental history.

Gross income of at least 3.5 times the monthly rent