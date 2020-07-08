All apartments in Conyers
Home
/
Conyers, GA
/
2112 Belmont Cir
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:55 PM

2112 Belmont Cir

2112 Belmont Cir · No Longer Available
Location

2112 Belmont Cir, Conyers, GA 30012

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2112 Belmont Circle
Conyers, GA 30012

Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2.5

Modern home in brand new neighborhood close to downtown Conyers and I-20! Large open floor plan with huge living room that exits to the backyard, and kitchen with great lighting, plenty of cabinets, and a large island/breakfast bar!!! Upstairs you'll find a welcoming master suite with walk in closet, full bath and sitting area as well as two other bedrooms and a full bath. The upstairs hallway is huge, perfect for a play area or home office! A half bath for guests is downstairs. Plenty of closets throughout!!! Garage parking.

We accommodate self showings and no contact leasing for social distancing.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Rockdale County Water, will be paid to Compass Property Management
Gas: Georgia Natural Gas
Electric: Georgia Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Belmont Cir have any available units?
2112 Belmont Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
Is 2112 Belmont Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Belmont Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Belmont Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2112 Belmont Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2112 Belmont Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2112 Belmont Cir offers parking.
Does 2112 Belmont Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Belmont Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Belmont Cir have a pool?
No, 2112 Belmont Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2112 Belmont Cir have accessible units?
No, 2112 Belmont Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Belmont Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2112 Belmont Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2112 Belmont Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2112 Belmont Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

