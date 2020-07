Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Our Cosmos plan is a great first home. This two-story townhome features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. You'll also have a 1-car garage and included landscaping and exterior maintenance. Granite countertops, all new appliances, and energy efficient design make this the perfect first home. Set up an appointment today. Two-story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome Brand new stainless steel appliances Granite countertops in kitchen Washer and dryer included