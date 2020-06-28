145 Odyssey Turn

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Elegant 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Townhome at Callaway Crossing! - Situated in the well-kept, Callaway Crossing subdivision in Conyers, this town home makes a classy impression! Features dark hardwood floors throughout, Spacious living room with bay windows, Large eat-in kitchen with tons of storage & all appliances, Spacious Master with vaulted ceilings & on-suite bath, and 2 additional bedrooms. Don't Delay! Visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



(RLNE2002181)