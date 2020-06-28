All apartments in Conyers
145 Odyssey Turn

145 Odyssey Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

145 Odyssey Lane Northwest, Conyers, GA 30012

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Elegant 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Townhome at Callaway Crossing! - Situated in the well-kept, Callaway Crossing subdivision in Conyers, this town home makes a classy impression! Features dark hardwood floors throughout, Spacious living room with bay windows, Large eat-in kitchen with tons of storage & all appliances, Spacious Master with vaulted ceilings & on-suite bath, and 2 additional bedrooms. Don't Delay! Visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

(RLNE2002181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Odyssey Turn have any available units?
145 Odyssey Turn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
Is 145 Odyssey Turn currently offering any rent specials?
145 Odyssey Turn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Odyssey Turn pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 Odyssey Turn is pet friendly.
Does 145 Odyssey Turn offer parking?
No, 145 Odyssey Turn does not offer parking.
Does 145 Odyssey Turn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Odyssey Turn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Odyssey Turn have a pool?
No, 145 Odyssey Turn does not have a pool.
Does 145 Odyssey Turn have accessible units?
No, 145 Odyssey Turn does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Odyssey Turn have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 Odyssey Turn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Odyssey Turn have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 145 Odyssey Turn has units with air conditioning.
