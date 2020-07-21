All apartments in Conyers
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

1430 EASTMONT DR NW

1430 Eastmont Northwest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1430 Eastmont Northwest Drive, Conyers, GA 30012

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Three bedroom townhome available now!! - Hurry IT WON'T LAST LONG!
Feel at home in this great townhome community! You will love the convenience of living here. Come see this home quickly before its gone.

OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:

- 3 large bedrooms
- 2.5 baths with ensuite to master
- Kitchen with appliances
- Living room

You will LOVE the convenience of being close to highways, shopping, restaurants and excellent schools!

Call Mr. Yahya McClain to set up a tour of this property ASAP.

Mr. Yahya McClain 404 334-7195
Leasing Consultant
Ray White Property Management
raywhitemanagement.net

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5150533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 EASTMONT DR NW have any available units?
1430 EASTMONT DR NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
Is 1430 EASTMONT DR NW currently offering any rent specials?
1430 EASTMONT DR NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 EASTMONT DR NW pet-friendly?
No, 1430 EASTMONT DR NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conyers.
Does 1430 EASTMONT DR NW offer parking?
No, 1430 EASTMONT DR NW does not offer parking.
Does 1430 EASTMONT DR NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1430 EASTMONT DR NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 EASTMONT DR NW have a pool?
No, 1430 EASTMONT DR NW does not have a pool.
Does 1430 EASTMONT DR NW have accessible units?
No, 1430 EASTMONT DR NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 EASTMONT DR NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1430 EASTMONT DR NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1430 EASTMONT DR NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1430 EASTMONT DR NW does not have units with air conditioning.
