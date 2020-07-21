1430 EASTMONT DR NW

Amenities

Three bedroom townhome available now!! - Hurry IT WON'T LAST LONG!

Feel at home in this great townhome community! You will love the convenience of living here. Come see this home quickly before its gone.



OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:



- 3 large bedrooms

- 2.5 baths with ensuite to master

- Kitchen with appliances

- Living room



You will LOVE the convenience of being close to highways, shopping, restaurants and excellent schools!



Call Mr. Yahya McClain to set up a tour of this property ASAP.



Mr. Yahya McClain 404 334-7195

Leasing Consultant

Ray White Property Management

raywhitemanagement.net



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5150533)