Regal Pines

Bask in hometown serenity just minutes outside the city of Atlanta.



Nestled in a residential neighborhood this small apartment community offers beautiful BRAND NEW INTERIORS featuring:



- Gated Community

- Espresso/Cherry Kitchen Cabinetry

- Granite Countertops

- Tile Shower Surround

- Espresso Bath Vanity w/granite

- Energy Efficient

- Premium Lighting & Fixtures

- Utilities: Resident- Energy Efficient Electric, Water and Sewer

Trash Included



Beautiful trees and green space abound. Conley is located in Clayton County sitting less than 10 miles southeast of Downtown Atlanta. Predominantly a residential area, Conley offers a quiet place to come home to after a busy day that's also within short driving distance to the metropolitan buzz.



Our location to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is just minutes away, making travel plans easy to execute. Our ideal commuter friendly location near the following intersections makes navigation a snap!



Interstate I-285 1.33

Interstate I-675 1.34

Interstate 75 3.22

Gillem Logistic Center 2.0

Hartsfield Jackson Airport 3.6

Downtown Atlanta 7.34

Georgia State University 9.8

Georgia Tech 12.8

Midtown Atlanta 10.

Clayton State University 8.2



Other great amenities within close proximity to Conley, including Starlight Drive-In Theatre, Perkerson Park, Lakewood Amphitheatre, Southlake Mall, and Clayton State University.

Local Schools: Forest Park High School, Forest Park Middle School, Huie Elementary School