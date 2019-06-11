All apartments in Conley
Find more places like Regal Pines.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Conley, GA
/
Regal Pines
Last updated June 11 2019 at 12:22 AM

Regal Pines

1365 Conley Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1365 Conley Rd, Conley, GA 30288
Conley

Amenities

granite counters
parking
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Bask in hometown serenity just minutes outside the city of Atlanta.

Nestled in a residential neighborhood this small apartment community offers beautiful BRAND NEW INTERIORS featuring:

- Gated Community
- Espresso/Cherry Kitchen Cabinetry
- Granite Countertops
- Tile Shower Surround
- Espresso Bath Vanity w/granite
- Energy Efficient
- Premium Lighting & Fixtures
- Utilities: Resident- Energy Efficient Electric, Water and Sewer
Trash Included

Beautiful trees and green space abound. Conley is located in Clayton County sitting less than 10 miles southeast of Downtown Atlanta. Predominantly a residential area, Conley offers a quiet place to come home to after a busy day that's also within short driving distance to the metropolitan buzz.

Our location to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is just minutes away, making travel plans easy to execute. Our ideal commuter friendly location near the following intersections makes navigation a snap!

Interstate I-285 1.33
Interstate I-675 1.34
Interstate 75 3.22
Gillem Logistic Center 2.0
Hartsfield Jackson Airport 3.6
Downtown Atlanta 7.34
Georgia State University 9.8
Georgia Tech 12.8
Midtown Atlanta 10.
Clayton State University 8.2

Other great amenities within close proximity to Conley, including Starlight Drive-In Theatre, Perkerson Park, Lakewood Amphitheatre, Southlake Mall, and Clayton State University.
Local Schools: Forest Park High School, Forest Park Middle School, Huie Elementary School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Regal Pines have any available units?
Regal Pines doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conley, GA.
What amenities does Regal Pines have?
Some of Regal Pines's amenities include granite counters, parking, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Regal Pines currently offering any rent specials?
Regal Pines isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Regal Pines pet-friendly?
No, Regal Pines is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conley.
Does Regal Pines offer parking?
Yes, Regal Pines does offer parking.
Does Regal Pines have units with washers and dryers?
No, Regal Pines does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Regal Pines have a pool?
No, Regal Pines does not have a pool.
Does Regal Pines have accessible units?
No, Regal Pines does not have accessible units.
Does Regal Pines have units with dishwashers?
No, Regal Pines does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Regal Pines have units with air conditioning?
No, Regal Pines does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAForest Park, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GARiverdale, GA
East Point, GACandler-McAfee, GACollege Park, GAJonesboro, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GADruid Hills, GAUnion City, GAScottdale, GAIrondale, GARedan, GANorth Decatur, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College