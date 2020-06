Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 baths home in Ellenwood. This property features hardwood floors throughout main floor,large open concept kitchen with all appliances included. Separate dining room, eat-in kitchen area and fireplace great room. Master suite has high vaulted ceilings, crown molding in and walk-in closet, master bath with garden tub, separate shower and large vanity. Two car garage and large backyard. Hurry it will not last long! Welcome Home!