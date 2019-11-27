1500 California Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Spacious 3BR/1BA home is all electric and extremely clean. Each room has clean paint on walls and has clean flooring (carpet and viny). New ceiling fans installed in every room. Kitchen is extremely large with eat-in area and has new counters and new oak cabinets. Home has separate laundry room. Features include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove/oven and nice yard. Home is located in quiet neighborhood near I-285. Available immediately. View yourself anytime between 8am and 8pm with a lockbox serviced by Rently.



Rent is $850.00 and security deposit is $850.00. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Applications must be submitted through our website: www.hamptonhomestead.com. Non-refundable application of $45.00 for each adult. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income by fax (678-609-4734) or email to: kathy@hamptonhomestead.com. We have adopted a no-pet policy



Call 678-592-5735 for additional details.