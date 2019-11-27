All apartments in Conley
Location

1500 California Avenue, Conley, GA 30288
Conley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious 3BR/1BA home is all electric and extremely clean. Each room has clean paint on walls and has clean flooring (carpet and viny). New ceiling fans installed in every room. Kitchen is extremely large with eat-in area and has new counters and new oak cabinets. Home has separate laundry room. Features include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove/oven and nice yard. Home is located in quiet neighborhood near I-285. Available immediately. View yourself anytime between 8am and 8pm with a lockbox serviced by Rently.

Rent is $850.00 and security deposit is $850.00. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Applications must be submitted through our website: www.hamptonhomestead.com. Non-refundable application of $45.00 for each adult. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income by fax (678-609-4734) or email to: kathy@hamptonhomestead.com. We have adopted a no-pet policy

Call 678-592-5735 for additional details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 California Ave have any available units?
1500 California Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conley, GA.
What amenities does 1500 California Ave have?
Some of 1500 California Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 California Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1500 California Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 California Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1500 California Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conley.
Does 1500 California Ave offer parking?
No, 1500 California Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1500 California Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 California Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 California Ave have a pool?
No, 1500 California Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1500 California Ave have accessible units?
No, 1500 California Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 California Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 California Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 California Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1500 California Ave has units with air conditioning.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

