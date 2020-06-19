All apartments in Columbus
7357 SAN VISTA DRIVE

7357 San Vista Drive · (762) 822-6411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7357 San Vista Drive, Columbus, GA 31909

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7357 SAN VISTA DRIVE · Avail. Aug 1

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2554 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
7357 SAN VISTA DRIVE Available 08/01/20 NE-Columbus-Ft Benning-Near shopping,I-185 & JR-Parkway - This one will go fast! 2-4 year lease will be considered,no one year leases accepted.
I'll only respond to phone call,no emails. See YouTube video-Paul Tommey-7357 San Vista Drive, attached to answer most all of your questions or call property manager-Paul Tommey @
762-822-6411.Video to be attached-posted by 5/20/2019
NE-Columbus-Ft Benning,GA.
Approximately 11 miles or 19 minutes to Ft Benning front gate.Only 15-20 minutes to most anywhere in the Columbus area.Walking or bike drive to Flat Rock Park.Enjoy-miles of bike trails all the way to Chattahoochee River or Ft Benning.
4 bedroom,2.5 bathrooms,2 car garage,fenced yard.Granite,hardwood & tile.
NO PETS & NO SMOKING PROPERTY,NO MULTI-FAMILY SITUATIONS
Make application @ executivegrouprentals.net. Applications will be reviewed based on date/time-stamp,credit,reference and past rental history.Owner & property manager will screen-approval all applicants.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4910713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7357 SAN VISTA DRIVE have any available units?
7357 SAN VISTA DRIVE has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 7357 SAN VISTA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7357 SAN VISTA DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7357 SAN VISTA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7357 SAN VISTA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 7357 SAN VISTA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7357 SAN VISTA DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 7357 SAN VISTA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7357 SAN VISTA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7357 SAN VISTA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7357 SAN VISTA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7357 SAN VISTA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7357 SAN VISTA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7357 SAN VISTA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7357 SAN VISTA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7357 SAN VISTA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7357 SAN VISTA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
