Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

7357 SAN VISTA DRIVE Available 08/01/20 NE-Columbus-Ft Benning-Near shopping,I-185 & JR-Parkway - This one will go fast! 2-4 year lease will be considered,no one year leases accepted.

I'll only respond to phone call,no emails. See YouTube video-Paul Tommey-7357 San Vista Drive, attached to answer most all of your questions or call property manager-Paul Tommey @

762-822-6411.Video to be attached-posted by 5/20/2019

NE-Columbus-Ft Benning,GA.

Approximately 11 miles or 19 minutes to Ft Benning front gate.Only 15-20 minutes to most anywhere in the Columbus area.Walking or bike drive to Flat Rock Park.Enjoy-miles of bike trails all the way to Chattahoochee River or Ft Benning.

4 bedroom,2.5 bathrooms,2 car garage,fenced yard.Granite,hardwood & tile.

NO PETS & NO SMOKING PROPERTY,NO MULTI-FAMILY SITUATIONS

Make application @ executivegrouprentals.net. Applications will be reviewed based on date/time-stamp,credit,reference and past rental history.Owner & property manager will screen-approval all applicants.



No Pets Allowed



