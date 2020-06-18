All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 6 2020 at 7:25 AM

4312 Old Macon Rd Apt 25

4312 Old Macon Road · (706) 327-2255
Location

4312 Old Macon Road, Columbus, GA 31907

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1004 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
EASY LIVING and Terrific 2 BR 1.5 BA apartment with over 1000 SF, New Paint and New Flooring throughout, Spacious Great room, Charming Kitchen plus Separate Dining Room, Stove, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher, Spacious Screened Porch, Community Swimming Pool and Clubhouse, Central Heat/Air, Washer/Dryer connections, Outside Storage Room,Convenient location within close proximity to schools, churches, shopping, and Ft. Benning. (1004 SF) ANY applicant for this unit MUST go thru TSG for the application process NOT KPDD. App fee is $75.00; background check required on anyone over 15 years @ 35 EACH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4312 Old Macon Rd Apt 25 have any available units?
4312 Old Macon Rd Apt 25 has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4312 Old Macon Rd Apt 25 have?
Some of 4312 Old Macon Rd Apt 25's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4312 Old Macon Rd Apt 25 currently offering any rent specials?
4312 Old Macon Rd Apt 25 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4312 Old Macon Rd Apt 25 pet-friendly?
No, 4312 Old Macon Rd Apt 25 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 4312 Old Macon Rd Apt 25 offer parking?
No, 4312 Old Macon Rd Apt 25 does not offer parking.
Does 4312 Old Macon Rd Apt 25 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4312 Old Macon Rd Apt 25 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4312 Old Macon Rd Apt 25 have a pool?
Yes, 4312 Old Macon Rd Apt 25 has a pool.
Does 4312 Old Macon Rd Apt 25 have accessible units?
No, 4312 Old Macon Rd Apt 25 does not have accessible units.
Does 4312 Old Macon Rd Apt 25 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4312 Old Macon Rd Apt 25 has units with dishwashers.
