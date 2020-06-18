4312 Old Macon Rd Apt 25

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse pool

EASY LIVING and Terrific 2 BR 1.5 BA apartment with over 1000 SF, New Paint and New Flooring throughout, Spacious Great room, Charming Kitchen plus Separate Dining Room, Stove, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher, Spacious Screened Porch, Community Swimming Pool and Clubhouse, Central Heat/Air, Washer/Dryer connections, Outside Storage Room,Convenient location within close proximity to schools, churches, shopping, and Ft. Benning. (1004 SF) ANY applicant for this unit MUST go thru TSG for the application process NOT KPDD. App fee is $75.00; background check required on anyone over 15 years @ 35 EACH.