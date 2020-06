Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and spacious to say the least! This home features beautiful wood flooring, custom cabinets, updated appliances, private backyard, and spacious 2 car garage. The Master Bedroom has a sitting area, an electric fireplace, and gorgeous French Doors that open to view the Great Room. *Home available for occupancy AUGUST 1st, 2020.