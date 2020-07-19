2033 Cherokee Dr.

Amenities

Beautiful Midtown Home for Rent! - Beautiful home in Midtown available to rent! 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with hardwoods on the main level, granite counter tops throughout, self closing cabinets,double oven, tiled showers and foam insulation for extra energy savings. Modern design with 2 car garage. Low yard maintenance. Convenient to Ft Benning, perfect for military officers. Also convenient to Uptown Columbus and Lakebottom Park areas.



Not eligible for HAPP/Section 8.



Minimum of 620 credit score is required, salary must be a minimum of 4 times rent, no previous bankruptcy and clear rental history.



The key can be checked out Monday-Friday from 8:30-4:30 at the office, 3725 Weems Road with an ID and a $20 key deposit.



