Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2033 Cherokee Dr.

2033 Cherokee Dr · (706) 507-1899
Location

2033 Cherokee Dr, Columbus, GA 31906

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2033 Cherokee Dr. · Avail. now

$2,450

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3200 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Beautiful Midtown Home for Rent! - Beautiful home in Midtown available to rent! 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with hardwoods on the main level, granite counter tops throughout, self closing cabinets,double oven, tiled showers and foam insulation for extra energy savings. Modern design with 2 car garage. Low yard maintenance. Convenient to Ft Benning, perfect for military officers. Also convenient to Uptown Columbus and Lakebottom Park areas.

Not eligible for HAPP/Section 8.

Minimum of 620 credit score is required, salary must be a minimum of 4 times rent, no previous bankruptcy and clear rental history.

The key can be checked out Monday-Friday from 8:30-4:30 at the office, 3725 Weems Road with an ID and a $20 key deposit.

(RLNE3943318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2033 Cherokee Dr. have any available units?
2033 Cherokee Dr. has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2033 Cherokee Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2033 Cherokee Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2033 Cherokee Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2033 Cherokee Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2033 Cherokee Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2033 Cherokee Dr. offers parking.
Does 2033 Cherokee Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2033 Cherokee Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2033 Cherokee Dr. have a pool?
No, 2033 Cherokee Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2033 Cherokee Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2033 Cherokee Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2033 Cherokee Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2033 Cherokee Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2033 Cherokee Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2033 Cherokee Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
