Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful home in the historic lakebottom District! - Gorgeous well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the Historic Lakebottom District. Home features hardwood floors, crown molding and a 1 car attached garage. There is a large deck overlooking the backyard which is perfect for entertaining guest during the summer months. Dining room features french doors leading to bonus room. Home is pre-wired for a security system. Pets under 25lbs are accepted with a non-refundable pet deposit. Located near midtown shopping.



