Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:30 AM

1616 Double Churches Road

1616 Double Churches Road · (706) 327-2255
Location

1616 Double Churches Road, Columbus, GA 31904

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1864 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
BETTER THAN NEW! Totally Updated 4 BR 3 BA Family Home That Is Nestled On A Manicured Home Site in North Columbus, Several Spacious Living Areas, Romantic Fireplace, Separate Dining Room or Bonus Room, Delightful Kitchen w/ Granite Counter Tops, plus Ceramic Tile Floor, Stainless Steel Appliances To include Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator w/ Ice Maker plus Eating Area, Gleaming Wood Floors, Ceramic Tile and Carpet, Marvelous Master Suite w/ En Suite Bath, Plus Granite Counters, Private Patio Overlooking Oversized Privacy Fenced Back Yard, Storage Building plus Wooden Swing Set, 2-Car Port w/ Extra Storage, Convenient location that is in close proximity to Churches, Schools, Shopping, and the Interstates to Ft. Benning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 Double Churches Road have any available units?
1616 Double Churches Road has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 Double Churches Road have?
Some of 1616 Double Churches Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 Double Churches Road currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Double Churches Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Double Churches Road pet-friendly?
No, 1616 Double Churches Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1616 Double Churches Road offer parking?
Yes, 1616 Double Churches Road offers parking.
Does 1616 Double Churches Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 Double Churches Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Double Churches Road have a pool?
No, 1616 Double Churches Road does not have a pool.
Does 1616 Double Churches Road have accessible units?
No, 1616 Double Churches Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Double Churches Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1616 Double Churches Road has units with dishwashers.
