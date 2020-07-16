1616 Double Churches Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

BETTER THAN NEW! Totally Updated 4 BR 3 BA Family Home That Is Nestled On A Manicured Home Site in North Columbus, Several Spacious Living Areas, Romantic Fireplace, Separate Dining Room or Bonus Room, Delightful Kitchen w/ Granite Counter Tops, plus Ceramic Tile Floor, Stainless Steel Appliances To include Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator w/ Ice Maker plus Eating Area, Gleaming Wood Floors, Ceramic Tile and Carpet, Marvelous Master Suite w/ En Suite Bath, Plus Granite Counters, Private Patio Overlooking Oversized Privacy Fenced Back Yard, Storage Building plus Wooden Swing Set, 2-Car Port w/ Extra Storage, Convenient location that is in close proximity to Churches, Schools, Shopping, and the Interstates to Ft. Benning.