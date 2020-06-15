1601 Doerun Dr

Amenities

SO MUCH FOR SO LITTLE! Amazing 3 BR 2 BA Brick home with over 1500 SF in a wonderful community in North Columbus, Lovely Living Room w/ Romantic Fireplace, Delightful kitchen with Eating Area, Granite Counter tops and Tile Floors, Plus Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Separate Dining Room, Spacious Laundry Room, Patio, Huge 2- Vehicle Carport, w/ Extra Storage, Over sized Shaded Backyard, Outside Storage Building, Convenient location that is in close proximity to schools, shopping, and the interstates to Ft. Benning. (1514 SF)