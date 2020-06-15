All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1601 Doerun Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, GA
/
1601 Doerun Dr
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:45 AM

1601 Doerun Dr

1601 Doerun Drive · (706) 327-2255
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1601 Doerun Drive, Columbus, GA 31904

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1514 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
SO MUCH FOR SO LITTLE! Amazing 3 BR 2 BA Brick home with over 1500 SF in a wonderful community in North Columbus, Lovely Living Room w/ Romantic Fireplace, Delightful kitchen with Eating Area, Granite Counter tops and Tile Floors, Plus Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Separate Dining Room, Spacious Laundry Room, Patio, Huge 2- Vehicle Carport, w/ Extra Storage, Over sized Shaded Backyard, Outside Storage Building, Convenient location that is in close proximity to schools, shopping, and the interstates to Ft. Benning. (1514 SF)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Doerun Dr have any available units?
1601 Doerun Dr has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 Doerun Dr have?
Some of 1601 Doerun Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Doerun Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Doerun Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Doerun Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Doerun Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1601 Doerun Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Doerun Dr does offer parking.
Does 1601 Doerun Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Doerun Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Doerun Dr have a pool?
No, 1601 Doerun Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Doerun Dr have accessible units?
No, 1601 Doerun Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Doerun Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 Doerun Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1601 Doerun Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Azalea Ridge
1400 Boxwood Blvd
Columbus, GA 31906
The Lakes Apartments
4343 Warm Springs Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Liberty Commons Apartments
3390 N Lumpkin Rd
Columbus, GA 31903
Lofts at Riverwalk
3201 1st Ave
Columbus, GA 31904
Lory of Columbus
8160 Veterans Parkway
Columbus, GA 31909
Lullwater Apartments
8400 Veterans Pkwy
Columbus, GA 31909
Lakeside Village
6600 Kitten Lake Dr
Columbus, GA 31820
Enclave at Highland Ridge
8500 Franciscan Woods Dr
Columbus, GA 31909

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with PoolColumbus Dog Friendly Apartments
Columbus Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Auburn, ALPeachtree City, GA
LaGrange, GAPhenix City, AL
Opelika, ALGriffin, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus State UniversityColumbus Technical College
Auburn UniversityChattahoochee Valley Community College
LaGrange College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity