Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Giant bedrooms! The master bedroom and additional bedroom is so large you can fit two extra bedrooms in it! royalty size!

Home is super spacious ! with a formal dining room, arched entry ways, large hallways!

Giant backyard with deck!

This is a must see and must act fast property!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Contact us to schedule a showing.