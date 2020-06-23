All apartments in College Park
3669 Herschel Road

Location

3669 Herschel Road, College Park, GA 30337
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
walk in closets
Rare find a unique Country in the City setting on a Lake! Nestled 400 feet back in the trees is a lovely classic brick ranch, hardwoods throughout, on three acres only 1 mile from the worlds busiest Hartsfield Airport and just 8 miles to city center.

Fully Furnished with high end pieces, Sealy Pillow Top Matreses, A King with Flat screen TV, two queen, or 4 Double beds, a Living Room two with with Flat Screen TV, two sofas, one that pull out into a Queen bed, also a Washer and Dryer A lovely view of the lake from the whole back of the house stocked with fish on this amazing wooded lot! There are two separate Dens that can be separated from each other for privacy, that also serve as two extra bedrooms to make it a 5 bedroom and three baths. Two of the bedrooms and 1 bath with private living area can be separated from the main house as if it were a totally separate apartment from the main 3 bedrooms and two baths if needed for configuration purposes for privacy.

High end linens, draperies and contemporary furnishings and a fully stocked large modern kitchen, with a 6 chair dining room, with 3 stool Bar, with a huge picture window as you see the ducks on the lake at sunset in total privacy! Free High Speed Wi-Fi, and the Top Direct TV Package with all channels! All Utilities included.

This is a perfect place to feel truly at home, in nature to recharge for the nearby city buzz seeming so far away but just responsibleents away!

Living room
Dining room
Walk-in closet
Master bath
fam-room
Storage space
Pantry
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Yard
Fenced yard
Lawn
Pond
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
Air conditioning
Ceiling fans
Double pane / Storm windows
Cable-ready
High-speed internet
Wired
Intercom system

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 3669 Herschel Road have any available units?
3669 Herschel Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
What amenities does 3669 Herschel Road have?
Some of 3669 Herschel Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3669 Herschel Road currently offering any rent specials?
3669 Herschel Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3669 Herschel Road pet-friendly?
No, 3669 Herschel Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 3669 Herschel Road offer parking?
No, 3669 Herschel Road does not offer parking.
Does 3669 Herschel Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3669 Herschel Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3669 Herschel Road have a pool?
No, 3669 Herschel Road does not have a pool.
Does 3669 Herschel Road have accessible units?
No, 3669 Herschel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3669 Herschel Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3669 Herschel Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3669 Herschel Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3669 Herschel Road has units with air conditioning.
