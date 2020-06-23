3669 Herschel Road

Amenities
Rare find a unique Country in the City setting on a Lake! Nestled 400 feet back in the trees is a lovely classic brick ranch, hardwoods throughout, on three acres only 1 mile from the worlds busiest Hartsfield Airport and just 8 miles to city center.
Fully Furnished with high end pieces, Sealy Pillow Top Matreses, A King with Flat screen TV, two queen, or 4 Double beds, a Living Room two with with Flat Screen TV, two sofas, one that pull out into a Queen bed, also a Washer and Dryer A lovely view of the lake from the whole back of the house stocked with fish on this amazing wooded lot! There are two separate Dens that can be separated from each other for privacy, that also serve as two extra bedrooms to make it a 5 bedroom and three baths. Two of the bedrooms and 1 bath with private living area can be separated from the main house as if it were a totally separate apartment from the main 3 bedrooms and two baths if needed for configuration purposes for privacy.
High end linens, draperies and contemporary furnishings and a fully stocked large modern kitchen, with a 6 chair dining room, with 3 stool Bar, with a huge picture window as you see the ducks on the lake at sunset in total privacy! Free High Speed Wi-Fi, and the Top Direct TV Package with all channels! All Utilities included.
This is a perfect place to feel truly at home, in nature to recharge for the nearby city buzz seeming so far away but just responsibleents away!
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Dining room
Walk-in closet
Master bath
fam-room
Storage space
Pantry
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Yard
Fenced yard
Lawn
Pond
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
Air conditioning
Ceiling fans
Double pane / Storm windows
Cable-ready
High-speed internet
Wired
Intercom system