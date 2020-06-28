All apartments in College Park
College Park, GA
3520 Conley Street
3520 Conley Street

3520 Conley Street · No Longer Available
Location

3520 Conley Street, College Park, GA 30337
College Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** Photos to Come. Cute renovated 2BR 2BA bungalow features 936 sq. ft of living area including a separate sunny living and dining rooms great for entertaining, a bright, applianced kitchen and two roomy bedrooms and a bath. The back yard with a deck is perfect for outdoor fun. Hurry this home will not last long. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3520 Conley Street have any available units?
3520 Conley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
Is 3520 Conley Street currently offering any rent specials?
3520 Conley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3520 Conley Street pet-friendly?
No, 3520 Conley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 3520 Conley Street offer parking?
No, 3520 Conley Street does not offer parking.
Does 3520 Conley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3520 Conley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3520 Conley Street have a pool?
No, 3520 Conley Street does not have a pool.
Does 3520 Conley Street have accessible units?
No, 3520 Conley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3520 Conley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3520 Conley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3520 Conley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3520 Conley Street does not have units with air conditioning.
