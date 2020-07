Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming renovated 3 bedroom/1 bathroom home in College Park. Home is conveniently located minutes from Woodward Academy, downtown Atlanta and Hartsfield Airport. It has hardwood and tile floors throughout. Ample parking for several vehicles. Backyard is fenced for privacy. Credit score of 580+ and must make 3 times the monthly rent. No pets or smoking within the home.