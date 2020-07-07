All apartments in College Park
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 AM

2902 Karen Road

Location

2902 Karen Road, College Park, GA 30337
College Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated spacious brick home in the desirable Community! 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, large living room with built-in bookcases, separate dining room with crown molding, French doors, hardwood floors and a huge separate den with fireplace. Wonderful chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and excellent cabinet and pantry space! Owner's suite with jetted tub, double vanities and ample closet space. Approi +/-1000 SF of finished lower level plus basement. Easy access to Camp Creek Market Place, Airport, Downtown Atlanta and Woodward Academy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2902 Karen Road have any available units?
2902 Karen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
What amenities does 2902 Karen Road have?
Some of 2902 Karen Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2902 Karen Road currently offering any rent specials?
2902 Karen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2902 Karen Road pet-friendly?
No, 2902 Karen Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 2902 Karen Road offer parking?
No, 2902 Karen Road does not offer parking.
Does 2902 Karen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2902 Karen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2902 Karen Road have a pool?
No, 2902 Karen Road does not have a pool.
Does 2902 Karen Road have accessible units?
No, 2902 Karen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2902 Karen Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2902 Karen Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2902 Karen Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2902 Karen Road does not have units with air conditioning.

