2902 Karen Road

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Renovated spacious brick home in the desirable Community! 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, large living room with built-in bookcases, separate dining room with crown molding, French doors, hardwood floors and a huge separate den with fireplace. Wonderful chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and excellent cabinet and pantry space! Owner's suite with jetted tub, double vanities and ample closet space. Approi +/-1000 SF of finished lower level plus basement. Easy access to Camp Creek Market Place, Airport, Downtown Atlanta and Woodward Academy.