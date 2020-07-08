Amenities

Fascinating Four Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathrooms in Beautiful College Park.



This 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms unit features 1716 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, and dishwasher. This unit also includes air-conditioner, ceiling fan, washer and dryer, and electric heating system.



The unit is close to Old National Village Discount Mall, Super 8 by Wyndham Atlanta/Hartsfield Jackson Airport, Waffle House, Best American Inn, Heritage Elementary School, Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Atlanta Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport,



Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Property Address: 2813 Godby Rd, College Park, Fulton County, Georgia 30349



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179



We look forward to connecting with you!



(RLNE5765266)