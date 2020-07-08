All apartments in College Park
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

2813 Godby Rd

2813 Godby Road · No Longer Available
Location

2813 Godby Road, College Park, GA 30349

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Fascinating Four Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathrooms in Beautiful College Park.

This 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms unit features 1716 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, and dishwasher. This unit also includes air-conditioner, ceiling fan, washer and dryer, and electric heating system.

The unit is close to Old National Village Discount Mall, Super 8 by Wyndham Atlanta/Hartsfield Jackson Airport, Waffle House, Best American Inn, Heritage Elementary School, Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Atlanta Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport,

Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Property Address: 2813 Godby Rd, College Park, Fulton County, Georgia 30349

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5765266)

