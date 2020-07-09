All apartments in College Park
Last updated June 28 2019 at 1:41 PM

2165 Rugby Ave.

2165 Rugby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2165 Rugby Avenue, College Park, GA 30337
College Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
No Application!!!!!!$100 off your Security Deposit!!! Yes, Rugby Valley Apartments! Lease today and save the coins in your wallet with no application fee and get $100 off of your deposit! Win-Win! The City of College Park in partnership with the Atlanta Hawks has themed playing court minutes from your door at Rugby Valley! Enjoy all of the benefits of living in this historic district. Rugby Valley is a hidden gem nestled in the heart of this beautiful city. Surrounded by beautiful residential homes and historic structures, you'll live in one of the most desirable sections of the city! Rugby Valley apartments are the only apartment complex located directly in the center of historic College Park. You'll be steps away from new, exciting trendy bistros on Main Street, 3 blocks from the Marta Station and minutes from every expressway in the city. The airport is less than 10 minutes away! Our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes feature full-size washer and dryer connections and are available with classic interior features. Newly renovated units will include gorgeous Faux Granite Counter Tops, accent walls, Black/White/Stainless Appliance packages*, French Doors to your veranda, along with European Style Kitchens! Wood laminate flooring is available. We designed our beautiful apartments with you in mind! Rugby Valley Apartments grants residents full access to our convenient onsite laundry facility and pool. Bring Rover on over! We love pets! Our pet-friendly apartment community welcomes your fur baby with snacks available in the Leasing Center! Limited space available, hurry in today to enjoy the luxury and peaceful environment of Rugby Valley! -Range
-Internet Access: High Speed
-Off Street Parking
-On-Site Management
-Private Veranda
-Private Patio
-Pets Welcomed
-Washer/Dryer Connections
-Onsite Laundry Facility
-Walk-In Closets
-Pool
-Controlled Gated Access Why not love, love, love your home?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2165 Rugby Ave. have any available units?
2165 Rugby Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
What amenities does 2165 Rugby Ave. have?
Some of 2165 Rugby Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2165 Rugby Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2165 Rugby Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2165 Rugby Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2165 Rugby Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2165 Rugby Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2165 Rugby Ave. offers parking.
Does 2165 Rugby Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2165 Rugby Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2165 Rugby Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 2165 Rugby Ave. has a pool.
Does 2165 Rugby Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2165 Rugby Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2165 Rugby Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2165 Rugby Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2165 Rugby Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2165 Rugby Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

