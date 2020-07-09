2165 Rugby Ave.

Amenities

No Application!!!!!!$100 off your Security Deposit!!! Yes, Rugby Valley Apartments! Lease today and save the coins in your wallet with no application fee and get $100 off of your deposit! Win-Win! The City of College Park in partnership with the Atlanta Hawks has themed playing court minutes from your door at Rugby Valley! Enjoy all of the benefits of living in this historic district. Rugby Valley is a hidden gem nestled in the heart of this beautiful city. Surrounded by beautiful residential homes and historic structures, you'll live in one of the most desirable sections of the city! Rugby Valley apartments are the only apartment complex located directly in the center of historic College Park. You'll be steps away from new, exciting trendy bistros on Main Street, 3 blocks from the Marta Station and minutes from every expressway in the city. The airport is less than 10 minutes away! Our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes feature full-size washer and dryer connections and are available with classic interior features. Newly renovated units will include gorgeous Faux Granite Counter Tops, accent walls, Black/White/Stainless Appliance packages*, French Doors to your veranda, along with European Style Kitchens! Wood laminate flooring is available. We designed our beautiful apartments with you in mind! Rugby Valley Apartments grants residents full access to our convenient onsite laundry facility and pool. Bring Rover on over! We love pets! Our pet-friendly apartment community welcomes your fur baby with snacks available in the Leasing Center! Limited space available, hurry in today to enjoy the luxury and peaceful environment of Rugby Valley! -Range

