All apartments in College Park
Find more places like
2081 Mercer Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Park, GA
/
2081 Mercer Avenue
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

2081 Mercer Avenue

2081 Mercer Avenue · (404) 295-1450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
College Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2081 Mercer Avenue, College Park, GA 30337
College Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2336 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Fabulous home in Historic College Park. Beautiful hardwood floors through out, tile baths with quartz counters. Kitchen recently renovated with custom built in cabinets and gorgeous leathered granite counters. Large kitchen island with open concept perfect for entertaining. Quaint loft with built ins, perfect for office or reading nook. Large deck with built in seating and surrounding firepit, Detached 2 car garage with finished bonus room over garage. Close to Woodward, Marta, Delta, Porsche, highways, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2081 Mercer Avenue have any available units?
2081 Mercer Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2081 Mercer Avenue have?
Some of 2081 Mercer Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2081 Mercer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2081 Mercer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2081 Mercer Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2081 Mercer Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 2081 Mercer Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2081 Mercer Avenue offers parking.
Does 2081 Mercer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2081 Mercer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2081 Mercer Avenue have a pool?
No, 2081 Mercer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2081 Mercer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2081 Mercer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2081 Mercer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2081 Mercer Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2081 Mercer Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2081 Mercer Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

The Life at Avery Park
2609 Charlestown Drive
College Park, GA 30337
The Life at Harrington Park
2800 Camp Creek Parkway
College Park, GA 30337
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd
College Park, GA 30349
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296

Similar Pages

College Park 1 BedroomsCollege Park 2 BedroomsCollege Park Apartments with ParkingCollege Park Apartments with PoolsCollege Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory UniversityGeorgia State UniversityLife UniversityMorehouse College