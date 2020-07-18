2081 Mercer Avenue.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Fabulous home in Historic College Park. Beautiful hardwood floors through out, tile baths with quartz counters. Kitchen recently renovated with custom built in cabinets and gorgeous leathered granite counters. Large kitchen island with open concept perfect for entertaining. Quaint loft with built ins, perfect for office or reading nook. Large deck with built in seating and surrounding firepit, Detached 2 car garage with finished bonus room over garage. Close to Woodward, Marta, Delta, Porsche, highways, shopping and restaurants.