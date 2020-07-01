All apartments in College Park
Find more places like 1953 Lyles Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Park, GA
/
1953 Lyles Ave
Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:59 AM

1953 Lyles Ave

1953 Lyle Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
College Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1953 Lyle Avenue, College Park, GA 30337
College Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous 3 bed with 2 bath all brick ranch is the perfect home for your family to settle into. This deluxe home comes with a full basement apartment with full kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and tons of space for gathering. Large storage areas. Multiple access entrance points for convenience. Really clean carpets and very well maintained. New stainless steel appliances in both kitchens. Newly painted. Located in Historic College Park area where there is tons of shopping, quick access to highways 285, I85 and I75 as well as lovely traditional mom and pops eateries that provide such a distinct culture to the area. Refinished hardwood floors greet you at entrance into a spacious living area with a large kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances. The view from the back deck is amazing and as calming as the neighborhood. Renovated bedrooms and baths make this property a must see and have! Don't let this one get away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1953 Lyles Ave have any available units?
1953 Lyles Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
What amenities does 1953 Lyles Ave have?
Some of 1953 Lyles Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1953 Lyles Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1953 Lyles Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1953 Lyles Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1953 Lyles Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 1953 Lyles Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1953 Lyles Ave offers parking.
Does 1953 Lyles Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1953 Lyles Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1953 Lyles Ave have a pool?
No, 1953 Lyles Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1953 Lyles Ave have accessible units?
No, 1953 Lyles Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1953 Lyles Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1953 Lyles Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1953 Lyles Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1953 Lyles Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Avery Park
2609 Charlestown Drive
College Park, GA 30337
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
The Life at Harrington Park
2800 Camp Creek Parkway
College Park, GA 30337
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd
College Park, GA 30349

Similar Pages

College Park 1 BedroomsCollege Park 2 Bedrooms
College Park Apartments with PoolCollege Park Dog Friendly Apartments
College Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GA
Fayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University