1953 Lyles Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This gorgeous 3 bed with 2 bath all brick ranch is the perfect home for your family to settle into. This deluxe home comes with a full basement apartment with full kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and tons of space for gathering. Large storage areas. Multiple access entrance points for convenience. Really clean carpets and very well maintained. New stainless steel appliances in both kitchens. Newly painted. Located in Historic College Park area where there is tons of shopping, quick access to highways 285, I85 and I75 as well as lovely traditional mom and pops eateries that provide such a distinct culture to the area. Refinished hardwood floors greet you at entrance into a spacious living area with a large kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances. The view from the back deck is amazing and as calming as the neighborhood. Renovated bedrooms and baths make this property a must see and have! Don't let this one get away!