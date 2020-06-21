All apartments in College Park
Find more places like 1803 Mercer Av.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Park, GA
/
1803 Mercer Av
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:13 PM

1803 Mercer Av

1803 Mercer Avenue · (404) 394-5737
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
College Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1803 Mercer Avenue, College Park, GA 30337
College Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Come back home. Nestled in the historic downtown district of College Park is a historic home transformed into five distinctive apartment units melding modern amenities with the original character. Enjoy a unique living experience bringing "back in the day" to present. Enjoy a front balcony with view of tree lined streets, large front porch, rear enclosed patio, side picnic area with bench seating under a shaded tree surrounded by magnolia trees and anchored by a Japanese Maple. Assigned off street covered parking in the rear, onsite laundry facilities and additional storage units available. Your apartment has been renovated with designer lighting, sparkling crystal chandeliers, hardward floors, ample closet space, private rear entrance and security coded front main entrance. The bathroom has a claw foot tub, marble top vanity, Venetian walls and a tin ceiling. New dishwasher and disposal. Kitchen features tile floor, arched entrance, and Venetian walls. Welcome home to your quiet community with southern charm that's mere minutes from Hartsfield Airport, I-75, I-85 & I-285 and walking distance to local shopping, eateries and the College Park MARTA station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 Mercer Av have any available units?
1803 Mercer Av doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
What amenities does 1803 Mercer Av have?
Some of 1803 Mercer Av's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 Mercer Av currently offering any rent specials?
1803 Mercer Av isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 Mercer Av pet-friendly?
No, 1803 Mercer Av is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 1803 Mercer Av offer parking?
Yes, 1803 Mercer Av does offer parking.
Does 1803 Mercer Av have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1803 Mercer Av does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 Mercer Av have a pool?
No, 1803 Mercer Av does not have a pool.
Does 1803 Mercer Av have accessible units?
No, 1803 Mercer Av does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 Mercer Av have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1803 Mercer Av has units with dishwashers.
Does 1803 Mercer Av have units with air conditioning?
No, 1803 Mercer Av does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1803 Mercer Av?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
The Life at Avery Park
2609 Charlestown Drive
College Park, GA 30337
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd
College Park, GA 30349

Similar Pages

College Park 1 BedroomsCollege Park 2 Bedrooms
College Park Apartments with PoolCollege Park Dog Friendly Apartments
College Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GA
Fayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity