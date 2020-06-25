All apartments in College Park
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM

1567 Harvard Ave #4

1567 Harvard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1567 Harvard Avenue, College Park, GA 30337
College Park

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Unit near Hartsfield Jackson Airport - Don't miss this one of a kind gorgeous 1 bedroom 1 bathroom close to Hartsfield Jackson Airport.

You can visit the property and perform a self-guided tour via our Rently Lockbox any day of the week between 8:00am-8:00pm. Visit Rently.com, use the Rently application, or visit the link below to schedule your tour today!

https://secure.rently.com/properties/893550?

Application Fee: $65.00
Admin Fee: $250.00
Credit Fee: $250.00-$700.00
Rent: $700.00/month
Utility Charge: $85.00/month (water, sewer, sanitation, and gas provided by owner)

Please visit the link below to apply.

https://hensslerpm.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=957311eb-6b68-42d3-919f-ec12447eeda7&

(RLNE3426841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1567 Harvard Ave #4 have any available units?
1567 Harvard Ave #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
Is 1567 Harvard Ave #4 currently offering any rent specials?
1567 Harvard Ave #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1567 Harvard Ave #4 pet-friendly?
No, 1567 Harvard Ave #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 1567 Harvard Ave #4 offer parking?
No, 1567 Harvard Ave #4 does not offer parking.
Does 1567 Harvard Ave #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1567 Harvard Ave #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1567 Harvard Ave #4 have a pool?
No, 1567 Harvard Ave #4 does not have a pool.
Does 1567 Harvard Ave #4 have accessible units?
No, 1567 Harvard Ave #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1567 Harvard Ave #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1567 Harvard Ave #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1567 Harvard Ave #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1567 Harvard Ave #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
