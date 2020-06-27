All apartments in College Park
College Park, GA
1558 Harvard Avenue - 4
Last updated September 4 2019

1558 Harvard Avenue - 4

1558 Harvard Avenue · No Longer Available
College Park
Location

1558 Harvard Avenue, College Park, GA 30337
College Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful, 650 Sq. Ft. 1BR, 1BA Apartment For Rent; $675/Mo., College Park ga 30337
1558 Harvard Ave Apt 4., College Park , GA 30337
1. Beautiful 1 bedroom Apartment
2. Near Airport & college park Marta station
3. Super Clean and Well Maintained Interiror.
4. Vinyl Floor in living room , Tiles on kitchen, bedroom & Bathrooms.

SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY! MUST MEET ALL REQUIREMENTS BEFORE INQUIRING.

Verifiable and Stable Work History.
Copy of Driver License.
Copy of 2 Recent Pay Stubs.
Copy of Recent FULL Credit Report.
If Credit Score is Below 600, Two Months Security Deposit is Required Plus 1st Month Rent.
NO Pets Allowed
NO Section 8
Please call 678-744-7177 to Schedule For Appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1558 Harvard Avenue - 4 have any available units?
1558 Harvard Avenue - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
Is 1558 Harvard Avenue - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1558 Harvard Avenue - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1558 Harvard Avenue - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1558 Harvard Avenue - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 1558 Harvard Avenue - 4 offer parking?
No, 1558 Harvard Avenue - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 1558 Harvard Avenue - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1558 Harvard Avenue - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1558 Harvard Avenue - 4 have a pool?
No, 1558 Harvard Avenue - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1558 Harvard Avenue - 4 have accessible units?
No, 1558 Harvard Avenue - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1558 Harvard Avenue - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1558 Harvard Avenue - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1558 Harvard Avenue - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1558 Harvard Avenue - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
