1411 Mercer Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

REDUCED FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!!BEAUTIFUL RANCH IN HISTORIC COLLEGE PARK- 3BR /2 BTH- FULLY RENOVATED & NEW TO THE MARKET! - Impeccable ranch style home in the Historic College Park District !!



Looking out at a lush green garden setting is a dream, to relax and enjoy from the entertainers deck, summer is coming and here is your opportunity to take advantage of a home that boasts indoor and outdoor opulence in lifestyle.



Superb quality finishes makes this a home to be proud of, fully renovated and spacious 3 BR/2BTH with refinished hardwood floors throughout.



This remarkable home is new to the market and available now.

Call today to see this home before its gone!



OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:



* 3 Spacious bedrooms *

* 2 bathrooms

* Stainless steel appliances

* White cabinets with granite counter tops

* Spacious uncovered driveway

* Hardwood floors throughout

* Updated bathrooms

* Beautiful deck to enjoy a day out

* Deep front porch ready for rocking chairs

* Beautiful backyard for entertainment

* Popular location of charm and opulence

* Excellent value!



You will LOVE this leafy green location with the convenience of being close to highways, shopping, restaurants and excellent schools!



To view this home, please call Carmen at 404-334-7195 for a private showing. We look forward to getting you in the home of your DREAMS!



Ray White Property Management: A company that cares about its tenants!



QUALIFICATIONS

* 3x times the rent in verifiable income

* No criminal history

* No evictions

* Credit score to be 540 or better

* If score is below 540, property manager may request 1.5 deposit

* Application fee is $50 per adult



(RLNE5815998)