All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 604 River Bend Cr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
604 River Bend Cr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

604 River Bend Cr

604 River Bend Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

604 River Bend Circle, Cobb County, GA 30082

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online This home is on the Rently lockbox system. For your self viewing please register online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 River Bend Cr have any available units?
604 River Bend Cr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 604 River Bend Cr have?
Some of 604 River Bend Cr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 River Bend Cr currently offering any rent specials?
604 River Bend Cr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 River Bend Cr pet-friendly?
No, 604 River Bend Cr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 604 River Bend Cr offer parking?
Yes, 604 River Bend Cr offers parking.
Does 604 River Bend Cr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 River Bend Cr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 River Bend Cr have a pool?
No, 604 River Bend Cr does not have a pool.
Does 604 River Bend Cr have accessible units?
No, 604 River Bend Cr does not have accessible units.
Does 604 River Bend Cr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 River Bend Cr has units with dishwashers.
Does 604 River Bend Cr have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 River Bend Cr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Arbors at East Cobb
1800 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Laurel Hills Preserve
1955 Bells Ferry Rd
Marietta, GA 30066
Marketplace Vista
1486 Terrell Mill Road Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30067
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Amber Grove
2050 Austell Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30008
Ashford Ridenour Apartments
1575 Ridenour Pkwy NW
Marietta, GA 30152
The District at Windy Hill
2245 Interstate North Pkwy W
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College