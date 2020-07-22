All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6000 Brookside Drive Southeast

6000 Brookside Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

6000 Brookside Drive Southeast, Cobb County, GA 30126

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
A charming and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, with a 2-car-garage located on a cul-de-sac is available now! This home features beautiful amenities like white appliances, a cozy fireplace and laminate wood floors! The kitchen is very spacious with plenty of cabinet space and much more!
Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6000 Brookside Drive Southeast have any available units?
6000 Brookside Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 6000 Brookside Drive Southeast have?
Some of 6000 Brookside Drive Southeast's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6000 Brookside Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
6000 Brookside Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6000 Brookside Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 6000 Brookside Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 6000 Brookside Drive Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 6000 Brookside Drive Southeast offers parking.
Does 6000 Brookside Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6000 Brookside Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6000 Brookside Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 6000 Brookside Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 6000 Brookside Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 6000 Brookside Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 6000 Brookside Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 6000 Brookside Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6000 Brookside Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 6000 Brookside Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
