Amenities

dishwasher fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range Property Amenities

GREAT PRICE FOR THIS HOME IN CHESTNUT HILL. READY FOR OCCUPANCY. NEWER LAMINATE FLOORING ON SECOND FLOOR, HARDWOODS ON MOST OF FIRST FLOOR AND TILE FLOORS IN KITCHEN AND SUN ROOM. HUGE BONUS ROOM HAS CLOSET SO CAN BE USED AS 5TH BEDROOM. REQUIRED YEAR ROUND LAWN CARE SERVICES FOR $150 PER MONTH