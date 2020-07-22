All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 5860 Brookside Drive Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
5860 Brookside Drive Southeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5860 Brookside Drive Southeast

5860 Brookside Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5860 Brookside Drive Southeast, Cobb County, GA 30126

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
A spacious and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Mableton is now available! This split-story home features a cozy living room with laminate wood floors and a fireplace! The kitchen has black appliances with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! Fenced backyard with wooden deck! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5860 Brookside Drive Southeast have any available units?
5860 Brookside Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 5860 Brookside Drive Southeast have?
Some of 5860 Brookside Drive Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5860 Brookside Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
5860 Brookside Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5860 Brookside Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 5860 Brookside Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 5860 Brookside Drive Southeast offer parking?
No, 5860 Brookside Drive Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 5860 Brookside Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5860 Brookside Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5860 Brookside Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 5860 Brookside Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 5860 Brookside Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 5860 Brookside Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 5860 Brookside Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 5860 Brookside Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5860 Brookside Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 5860 Brookside Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Hills Preserve
1955 Bells Ferry Rd
Marietta, GA 30066
Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Rosemont at East Cobb
2703 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Knolls
1675 Roswell Rd NE
Marietta, GA 30062
The Life at West Cobb
2665 Favor Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30060

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College