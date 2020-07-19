5426 Stirrup

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool table

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool table bbq/grill hot tub

AWESOME HOME FOR LEASE W/ RIGHT TO BUY OPTION Largest floorplan in the neighborhood w/ largest lot! TONS OF UPGRADES. Huge cleared backyard w/ wood fence, shed, patio, BBQ and hot tub areas. Sunroom to RELAX and enjoy Mother Nature! This home has all the room you'll ever need. 2 story foyer connects w/ office/living room, dining room & entry into family room that has room for a pool table. Entertainers open plan lets your cook enjoy the party. Granite, Stainless, butler pantry, walk in pantry,hardwoods, custom wood trim, 4 full baths. Enormous MASTER & upstairs landing.