Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
5426 Stirrup
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5426 Stirrup

5426 Stirrup Way SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5426 Stirrup Way SW, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
AWESOME HOME FOR LEASE W/ RIGHT TO BUY OPTION Largest floorplan in the neighborhood w/ largest lot! TONS OF UPGRADES. Huge cleared backyard w/ wood fence, shed, patio, BBQ and hot tub areas. Sunroom to RELAX and enjoy Mother Nature! This home has all the room you'll ever need. 2 story foyer connects w/ office/living room, dining room & entry into family room that has room for a pool table. Entertainers open plan lets your cook enjoy the party. Granite, Stainless, butler pantry, walk in pantry,hardwoods, custom wood trim, 4 full baths. Enormous MASTER & upstairs landing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5426 Stirrup have any available units?
5426 Stirrup doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 5426 Stirrup have?
Some of 5426 Stirrup's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5426 Stirrup currently offering any rent specials?
5426 Stirrup is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5426 Stirrup pet-friendly?
No, 5426 Stirrup is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 5426 Stirrup offer parking?
No, 5426 Stirrup does not offer parking.
Does 5426 Stirrup have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5426 Stirrup does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5426 Stirrup have a pool?
No, 5426 Stirrup does not have a pool.
Does 5426 Stirrup have accessible units?
No, 5426 Stirrup does not have accessible units.
Does 5426 Stirrup have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5426 Stirrup has units with dishwashers.
Does 5426 Stirrup have units with air conditioning?
No, 5426 Stirrup does not have units with air conditioning.
