534 Hawkins Store Road Northeast
Last updated July 4 2019 at 8:05 PM

534 Hawkins Store Road Northeast

534 Hawkins Store Road Northeast · No Longer Available
534 Hawkins Store Road Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30144

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Must see this 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch. Hardwood floors in living room hall and bedrooms, tile in remainder of house. Bonus room and back porch make this home great for entertaining. Large lot with private backyard. Full unfinished basement provides plenty of storage space. Close to shopping/dining in Town Center Mall area. Close to KSU also.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 534 Hawkins Store Road Northeast have any available units?
534 Hawkins Store Road Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 534 Hawkins Store Road Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
534 Hawkins Store Road Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 Hawkins Store Road Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 534 Hawkins Store Road Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 534 Hawkins Store Road Northeast offer parking?
No, 534 Hawkins Store Road Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 534 Hawkins Store Road Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 Hawkins Store Road Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 Hawkins Store Road Northeast have a pool?
No, 534 Hawkins Store Road Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 534 Hawkins Store Road Northeast have accessible units?
No, 534 Hawkins Store Road Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 534 Hawkins Store Road Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 534 Hawkins Store Road Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 534 Hawkins Store Road Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 534 Hawkins Store Road Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
