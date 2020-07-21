534 Hawkins Store Road Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Must see this 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch. Hardwood floors in living room hall and bedrooms, tile in remainder of house. Bonus room and back porch make this home great for entertaining. Large lot with private backyard. Full unfinished basement provides plenty of storage space. Close to shopping/dining in Town Center Mall area. Close to KSU also.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.