Last updated July 14 2020

511 Pine Valley Road SE

511 Pine Valley Road Southeast · (678) 264-0659
Location

511 Pine Valley Road Southeast, Cobb County, GA 30067

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Upstairs Apt. · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
APARTMENT ONLY - TWO BEDROOM SELF-CONTAINED APARTMENT IN A BEAUTIFUL HOME IN ATLANTA COUNTRY CLUB. This 2-bed apartment has hardwoods throughout, a large living/dining/family room with vaulted ceilings, sep. newly renovated kitchen, beautiful bathroom with large tiled shower, laundry room and sep. room with sink. You have your own entrance through french doors at the rear of the home along with private parking at the side of the property and plenty of parking at the bottom of the property. The owners live on the lower level of the property. Quiet pets are allowed. FIRST MONTH RENT FREE upon 2 year signed lease and 2 months deposit. All utilities for the apartment are payable by the tenant. There is a pool at the property and owners will allow tenant occasional access with prior request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Pine Valley Road SE have any available units?
511 Pine Valley Road SE has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 511 Pine Valley Road SE have?
Some of 511 Pine Valley Road SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Pine Valley Road SE currently offering any rent specials?
511 Pine Valley Road SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Pine Valley Road SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 Pine Valley Road SE is pet friendly.
Does 511 Pine Valley Road SE offer parking?
Yes, 511 Pine Valley Road SE offers parking.
Does 511 Pine Valley Road SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 Pine Valley Road SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Pine Valley Road SE have a pool?
Yes, 511 Pine Valley Road SE has a pool.
Does 511 Pine Valley Road SE have accessible units?
No, 511 Pine Valley Road SE does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Pine Valley Road SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 Pine Valley Road SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 511 Pine Valley Road SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 Pine Valley Road SE does not have units with air conditioning.
