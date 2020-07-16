511 Pine Valley Road SE

Amenities

APARTMENT ONLY - TWO BEDROOM SELF-CONTAINED APARTMENT IN A BEAUTIFUL HOME IN ATLANTA COUNTRY CLUB. This 2-bed apartment has hardwoods throughout, a large living/dining/family room with vaulted ceilings, sep. newly renovated kitchen, beautiful bathroom with large tiled shower, laundry room and sep. room with sink. You have your own entrance through french doors at the rear of the home along with private parking at the side of the property and plenty of parking at the bottom of the property. The owners live on the lower level of the property. Quiet pets are allowed. FIRST MONTH RENT FREE upon 2 year signed lease and 2 months deposit. All utilities for the apartment are payable by the tenant. There is a pool at the property and owners will allow tenant occasional access with prior request.