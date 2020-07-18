All apartments in Cobb County
4919 Day Lily Way NW

4919 Day Lily Way · No Longer Available
Location

4919 Day Lily Way, Cobb County, GA 30102

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
pool
tennis court
4919 Day Lily Way NW Available 08/01/20 5 Bedroom Home- Chestnut Hills Subdivision- Kell High School District! - Gorgeous setting on Lake Indigo in a popular, family oriented, swim/tennis community. This spacious 5BR home will be available for move in as of 8/1/2020. 2 new AC systems, new carpet & paint in LR/DR 9/16. Granite countertops. Tile in Kitchen, hardwoods in foyer/hall. Each room is huge and ALL rooms in the back of the house have lake views. Stand at the kitchen sink or relax on the deck and look out over the lake. Backyard is wooded and even has a Koi pond. Full basement with a finished room and huge unfinished area for storage. 2 miles to I-575

Schools: Chalker Elem , Palmer Middle , Kell High

Pets Allowed with a $500 non refundable pet fee (no aggressive breeds

To schedule a showing, please visit www.vineyardatlanta.com , clicking on properties available and then under property, contact us.

We do not accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

Application Qualifications: (note all occupants above the age of 18 must fill out an application and be on the lease)
Credit/background check- credit content will be considered - collection accounts may disqualify- Prefer 625 or higher
Must make at least 3x the monthly rent (can be combined between applicants)
Must have a minimum of 2 years, excellent rental history or mortgage history, evictions or housing collection debt will not be accepted.
Co-Signers will not be accepted for lack of meeting credit criteria
Application fees are non-refundable regardless of selection decision
Hold Deposit (once approved) is equal to 1 month of rent
Move In Fee $150

(RLNE5895279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4919 Day Lily Way NW have any available units?
4919 Day Lily Way NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4919 Day Lily Way NW have?
Some of 4919 Day Lily Way NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4919 Day Lily Way NW currently offering any rent specials?
4919 Day Lily Way NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4919 Day Lily Way NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4919 Day Lily Way NW is pet friendly.
Does 4919 Day Lily Way NW offer parking?
No, 4919 Day Lily Way NW does not offer parking.
Does 4919 Day Lily Way NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4919 Day Lily Way NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4919 Day Lily Way NW have a pool?
Yes, 4919 Day Lily Way NW has a pool.
Does 4919 Day Lily Way NW have accessible units?
No, 4919 Day Lily Way NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4919 Day Lily Way NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4919 Day Lily Way NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4919 Day Lily Way NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4919 Day Lily Way NW has units with air conditioning.
