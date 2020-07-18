Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly pool air conditioning tennis court

4919 Day Lily Way NW Available 08/01/20 5 Bedroom Home- Chestnut Hills Subdivision- Kell High School District! - Gorgeous setting on Lake Indigo in a popular, family oriented, swim/tennis community. This spacious 5BR home will be available for move in as of 8/1/2020. 2 new AC systems, new carpet & paint in LR/DR 9/16. Granite countertops. Tile in Kitchen, hardwoods in foyer/hall. Each room is huge and ALL rooms in the back of the house have lake views. Stand at the kitchen sink or relax on the deck and look out over the lake. Backyard is wooded and even has a Koi pond. Full basement with a finished room and huge unfinished area for storage. 2 miles to I-575



Schools: Chalker Elem , Palmer Middle , Kell High



Pets Allowed with a $500 non refundable pet fee (no aggressive breeds



To schedule a showing, please visit www.vineyardatlanta.com , clicking on properties available and then under property, contact us.



We do not accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



Application Qualifications: (note all occupants above the age of 18 must fill out an application and be on the lease)

Credit/background check- credit content will be considered - collection accounts may disqualify- Prefer 625 or higher

Must make at least 3x the monthly rent (can be combined between applicants)

Must have a minimum of 2 years, excellent rental history or mortgage history, evictions or housing collection debt will not be accepted.

Co-Signers will not be accepted for lack of meeting credit criteria

Application fees are non-refundable regardless of selection decision

Hold Deposit (once approved) is equal to 1 month of rent

Move In Fee $150



