4596 Muirwood Circle

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS***Available Now*** A hidden gem! This charming 4 BR 2 BA home offers two masters, one with separate entrance and one with a sun room. Hardwood floors and carpet throughout with a living room featuring a fireplace and windows that offer plenty of natural light. Eat in kitchen, separate dining room with double french doors that leads to second sun room and deck. Two-car garage and large front/backyards, perfect for guests and fun. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: unknown

High school: McEachern High School

Middle school: Cooper Middle School

Elementary school: Powder Springs Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.