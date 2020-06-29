All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated May 11 2020 at 3:45 PM

4596 Muirwood Circle

4596 Muirwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4596 Muirwood Circle, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS***Available Now*** A hidden gem! This charming 4 BR 2 BA home offers two masters, one with separate entrance and one with a sun room. Hardwood floors and carpet throughout with a living room featuring a fireplace and windows that offer plenty of natural light. Eat in kitchen, separate dining room with double french doors that leads to second sun room and deck. Two-car garage and large front/backyards, perfect for guests and fun. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: unknown
High school: McEachern High School
Middle school: Cooper Middle School
Elementary school: Powder Springs Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4596 Muirwood Circle have any available units?
4596 Muirwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 4596 Muirwood Circle have?
Some of 4596 Muirwood Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage.
Is 4596 Muirwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4596 Muirwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4596 Muirwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4596 Muirwood Circle is not pet friendly.
Does 4596 Muirwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4596 Muirwood Circle offers parking.
Does 4596 Muirwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4596 Muirwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4596 Muirwood Circle have a pool?
No, 4596 Muirwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4596 Muirwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 4596 Muirwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4596 Muirwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4596 Muirwood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4596 Muirwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4596 Muirwood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
